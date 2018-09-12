Blow to exporters

At a time when India is once again facing a rising current account deficit, it is reasonable to ask why the problem of an inability to pay for imports, including that of fuel, is constantly arising, and how it can be minimised in the future. And the answer to both questions is related to the government’s failure to boost Indian exports.

For a long period, exports from India were largely stagnant, although some signs of revival have been visible in recent months. On the one hand, efficiency-enhancing reform has not materialised sufficiently. Physical infrastructure or administrative ...