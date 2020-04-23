Blue skies and brown earth

Covid-19 has brought almost the entire world and all forms of transport to a screeching halt. Even non-motorised transport like walking and cycling have been shut down.

Without vehicles and their emissions of criteria pollutants and green-house gases (GHGs), the skies are now blue. Transport has several negative externalities — emissions of GHG and criteria pollutants, increasing dependence on fossil fuel threatening a country’s energy security, congestion, road-related morbidity and mortality etc. These problems have been quantified and measures to mitigate them have been ...