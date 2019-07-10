Blueprint for growth

Since 2014, South Asia has been the fastest growing subregion in the world, with its eight economies collectively boasting average annual growth of 7.0 per vent. This is higher even than East Asia (6.2 er cent), which includes People’s Republic of China; Southeast Asia (4.9 per cent); and the Pacific (4.7 per cent).

To carry on this impressive performance beyond the next couple of years, though, will require reforms and investments. Strong growth in South Asia has been largely driven by the performance of Bangladesh and India, with growth averaging above 7 per cent in the past five ...