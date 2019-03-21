Boards and political funding

Elections are expensive and need to be funded. The Election Commission spent Rs 3.43 billion in 2014.

Add the cost of the EVM’s, also costs that are not directly incurred by the Election Commission including that of deploying security personnel, their movement, communication and training, this number is estimated at a further Rs 325 billion. The expenses for the conduct of the election is paid for directly by the citizens, through the taxes collected. This sum no-doubt is high, but an equally large amount — Rs 350 billion, is said to have been spent by candidates and parties ...