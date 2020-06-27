Bollywood's biggest bane isn't nepotism

It is a debate that stands on wobbly feet. The allegation of nepotism levelled against Bollywood A-listers in the aftermath of the tragic end to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s life and career is as unwarranted and ill-directed as a rank bad Hindi film. It adds up to a lot of noise but makes little sense.

The anger, bitterness and shock are understandable. The inquisition isn’t. One thing that can be said in defence of the families and coteries that control the Mumbai movie industry is that for every star kid who strikes it rich, there are any number of others who fail to make ...