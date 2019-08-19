Boost for start-ups

Several key amendments in the Shares and Debentures Rules of the Companies Act, 2013, including a hike in the limits for the issue of shares with differential voting rights (DVR), could energise the start-up ecosystem. Tech start-ups now have the option of issuing DVR shares for up to 74 per cent of their paid-up capital.

Moreover, they need not show distribution of profits for three years in doing so. They may also continue to issue employee stock options (Esops) for up to 10 years to executives even after listing. This aligns with requests from the start-up community, which has also ...