Boost security cooperation with Russia

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has come and gone.

Unlike in our annual high-level interface with the US, which are limited to 2+2 dialogues between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries (the first one was held a month ago), those with Russia go right up to the highest level. Apart from several memoranda of understanding exchanged between the two countries at this meeting, reportedly an agreement on the purchase of five S-400 air defence systems has been concluded (this despite a perceived American threat of sanctions), which is seen as a game changer in the ...