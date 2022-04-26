Boris Johnson's visit launches a khas dosti

Coming on the back of two postponements, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s India visit last week more than made up for the apparent loss in time with a serious and focused agenda. The visit was high on symbolism as well as deliverables.

Mr Johnson aptly described the high stakes of the visit by saying, “…. I don’t think things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now.” Indeed, the visit touched on quite a few “firsts” and created grounds for further elevation of India-UK partnership across trade, defence and ...