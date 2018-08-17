Both Modi and Vajpayee did well for economy, but neither as much as Macron

In his long Independence Day speech, the prime minister listed his government’s many achievements, said he was impatient for change and asserted that he had taken tough decisions during the last four-plus years. All of that is true even if the toughest of them all (demonetisation) was counter-productive.

There can be no doubt that Narendra Modi has led a purposeful, energetic government that is not afraid to lay out ambitious targets and then try and achieve them. That said, the sum total of its achievements is often overstated. After all, they have not produced growth acceleration, ...