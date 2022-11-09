Brand ambassadors: An illusory fascination

Last week Byju’s said it would be appointing Lionel Messi, the world’s richest footballer, as brand ambassador for something called its “social impact initiative”. That announcement came soon after the edtech giant announced that it would be laying off 2,500 workers, 5 per cent of its workforce, as part of an exercise in rationalisation. The careful wording of the Messi announcement did not deter angry commentary and black humour flooding social media. “Fire 1,000 more employees and hire Ronaldo too” went one of them.