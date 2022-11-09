JUST IN
Why a more populous world will need different rules of governance
Business Standard

Brand ambassadors: An illusory fascination

Byju's appointment of Messi is a good example of the illusory fascination that companies harbour for celebrity endorsements

Topics
Byju's | lionel messi | brand ambassadors

Kanika Datta 

Kanika Datta

Last week Byju’s said it would be appointing Lionel Messi, the world’s richest footballer, as brand ambassador for something called its “social impact initiative”. That announcement came soon after the edtech giant announced that it would be laying off 2,500 workers, 5 per cent of its workforce, as part of an exercise in rationalisation. The careful wording of the Messi announcement did not deter angry commentary and black humour flooding social media. “Fire 1,000 more employees and hire Ronaldo too” went one of them.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:50 IST

