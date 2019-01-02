Brands, products and politicians

In politics and in the marketplace, there is an endless parade of new products each year. These introductory products go head-to-head with the established products in growth, maturity and decline phases. Similar to the world of politics, consumers vote with their rupees or dollars in the marketplace.

In the last elections in India, many people voted a straight party symbol. Political pundits undoubtedly took this as an evidence of the electorate’s lack of knowledge or interest in the political process. However, the electorate is quite smart to realise the cost involved in ...