Bravehearts on board

Phew! Amidst utter confusion, chaos, anger and uncertainty, flights actually took off yesterday across India, barring An­dh­ra Pradesh and cyclone-hit West Be­ngal. Going by the photos received over Wha­tsApp, several bravehearted, alien-like passengers, greeted and aided by other alien-like creatures, boarded flights.

The scenes looked uncannily like one of the trashy Hollywood films on alien invasion. At the time of penning this down, almost 100 flights had taken off, with many airlines claiming a passenger load of 50 per cent or more. In all, it was expected that by ...