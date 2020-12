The showdown between the government and farmers’ organisations seems to be going from bad to worse. After the meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and farm leaders on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock, the government on Wednesday sent written proposals to farmers to address their apprehensions and make necessary changes in the laws.

But the farmer groups — largely from Punjab and adjoining areas — have stuck to their demand of a rollback of the new laws and rejected the government’s offer. In fact, they have decided to up the ante and are now planning to ...