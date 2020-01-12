Breakthrough in dealing with snakebite

A group of 42 scientists, led by Somasekar Seshagiri, of the SciGenome Research Foundation, Bengaluru, have sequenced the genome of the Indian cobra, Naja naja. This could soon lead to improvements in the techniques used for producing anti-venom and it might lead to the creation of a broad spectrum anti-venom effective against multiple types of snake venom.

Snakebite causes 46,000 deaths a year in India and another 55,000-odd deaths elsewhere in the world. Perhaps another 500,000 people suffer pain, incapacitation and paralysis, and amputations. In India, the vast majority of bites ...