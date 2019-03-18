Brexit in limbo

As the UK gets ready for yet another vote on Brexit on March 19, the only certainty that can be predicted is more uncertainty. With a mandate from Parliament to extend the Brexit deadline from March 29, Prime Minister Theresa May is bracing herself to bring her third Brexit deal to vote.

This vote is required ahead of the European Union summit of March 21-22, where she will appeal for an extension of Article 50, the withdrawal notification. The outcomes of both events on the Brexit timetable are, however, open questions. It is hard to see why she should win another vote on the same deal ...