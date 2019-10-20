Brexit's tangled webs

A third postponement and the spectacle of a prime minister declining to sign a letter requesting a legally binding deferment and sending Brussels a separate signed letter explaining why an extension was bad for both the UK and the European Union (EU), underline the increasingly tangled web that is the Brexit process.

The British Parliament, meeting on a Saturday (October 19) for the first time in 37 years, has punctured hopes of settling the vexed issue of the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU. After the financial markets’ hopeful euphoria last week, British MPs voted ...