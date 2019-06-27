Bringing order to the DNA business

For the spiritual minded, the main mantra is know thyself. For the scientific minded, it is surprisingly the same. Scientists have made great strides in understanding the mysteries of our DNA, to know what keeps us alive.

Or interrupts our lives. Its ethnic diversity makes India an exciting place for DNA research and commercial services. While recent years have seen the rise of several genomics companies, the government is bringing some order to the capture and use of DNA-based information. The DNA Regulation Bill, which should be a law soon, aims to create a rule-based framework to ensure ...