Best of BS Opinion: Jobs for migrant workers, visa politics, and more

The US on Monday suspended the entry of several categories of foreign workers until the end of the year. According to the White House, this would help the coronavirus-battered US economy. Business groups have, however, strongly opposed the move. Business Standard pieces for the day talk about the US visa restrictions along with other policy issues

The US’ global edge continues to come from its ability to out-innovate the rest of the world.

Indian ITeS may shrug off Mr Trump’s executive order; the US’ unique incubatory environment, not so much, notes our lead editorial

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan should help create durable assets in rural India, argues our second editorial

The pandemic calls for exceptional policy intervention and our research has shown that an appropriate quantum of intervention, defined with a clear use and exit strategy, should have minimal impact on macroeconomic fundamentals. And tools like monetisation could aid the current focus of the government and RBI towards easing financial conditions and lowering the cost of capital, writes B Prasanna of ICICI Bank

The aggregate machinery of the government seems to be failing our citizens, notes R. Gopalakrishnan