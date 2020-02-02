Budget 2020: One more step towards the $5-trillion economy dream

During the first term of the NDA government, there was a major focus on formalisation of the economy, on improving the delivery of welfare programmes and on addressing some of the legacy issues that had stressed the balance sheets of banks and corporates. Even as the fruits of those initiatives are gradually becoming evident, the economy has been caught more recently in a sharp slowdown — stemming from a confluence of global and local factors.

Budget 2020 takes on the current growth challenges, while maintaining a continuity in the broad direction of the government policies. To ...