Budget 2020: Trust, the new mantra in tax policy

This Budget has emphasised the idea of “trust” to enhance transparency and effective enforcement of tax administration high on its agenda. This is a step towards the invisible hand of trust that the Economic Survey 2019-20 referred to as a “public good that gets enhanced with greater use”.

In her speech, the finance minister has aspired for a policy driven government, free from corruption, which is not only good in intent but trusting in faith. The finance minister has visualised the taxpayer and the taxman to mutually extend the hand of trust as the new mantra for ...