Budget focuses on production and Make in India, not lowering pollution

There is an obvious rapid change in the climate; another one in technology, whether it is information, production or that of consumption. And underlying it all is a population with a large number of youth, changes in gender parity, rising health concerns, and confusion on what human capital is required for the emerging world.

The role of the government in such a world, in my mind, is to create a more flexible, and easy environment for value creation. Now it is about creating a more flexible economy that can quickly respond to rapid changes whether they are in the domain of consumer ...