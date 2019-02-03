Budget speech overlooked poor export numbers

In his well-crafted populist Budget speech, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal devoted a lot of time highlighting the policies, programmes and achievements of the government over the past few years. Notably, he made no mention about the lacklustre export performance in the past five years. There was no mention about the challenges of coping with the slowing global economy.

In his ten-point vision for the next decade, there was no mention of boosting India’s share in global trade. It is not that the speech had no words about exports. Goyal did talk about making India ...