Build defence aerospace

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which has long preferred to import rather than build its aircraft, continues to treat Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the country’s only experienced aircraft integrator, like a stepchild. For example, in the recent cases of the Tejas Mark 1A and the HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, the IAF has discouraged indigenous development projects, especially by delaying the placement of manufacturing orders.

This is disrupting the smooth and uninterrupted flow of HAL’s aircraft assembly lines. Then the IAF cites the resultant delay and expense to further criticise HAL ...