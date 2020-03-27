Build to last

Philosopher Thomas Kuhn argued that scientific breakthroughs ha­ppen when a researcher observes the world well enough to identify and explain an anomaly. The discovery of an anomaly, a surprise, gives scientists the opportunity to revisit a theory to better understand it.

This often leads to a modification or improvement of the theory by understanding and explaining the anomaly. In the first part of this series (March 11), I explained our initial hypothesis that eight attributes of Mindset-Behavior-Action assemble into a grid pattern; the first three are essential, while the other ...