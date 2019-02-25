Building bridges

India's official stance with respect to collection and dissemination of data on employment / unemployment is getting increasingly uncertain. According to a report in The Indian Express last Friday, the government seems to have "junked" results of the National Sample Survey Organisation's Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

Such a decision was reportedly taken in a meeting between NITI Aayog and the Labour Ministry. Till Monday noon, there was no statement from any of these agencies or the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation refuting this ...