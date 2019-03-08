Building on Balakot

Not surprisingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided that it would make the air strikes against Pakistan a key electoral plank as it goes before the electorate seeking a second term. The Opposition, only too aware of the repercussions, has asked for proof that the strikes did indeed eliminate a large number of terror operatives as claimed by the government.

In the midst of this back and forth, what cannot be denied is the collective sigh of relief that the nation took when the Indian Air Force (IAF) hit targets across the Line of Control in the wee hours of February 26. Prime ...