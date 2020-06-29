JUST IN
More securitisation will help
Business Standard

Building the future

Covid-19 is not a mere oversight or an inconvenient accident; it is a result of the actions we have taken to build a world that is both inequitable and divisive

Coronavirus | greenhouse gases | natural gas

Sunita Narain 

Sunita Narain

These have to be the weirdest and the most tumultuous times we have lived in. But they are also the most confounding. Coronavirus seems to be unleashing the best and the worst in our world today.

On the one hand, we have news of cleaner air — not only in Delhi but also in other parts of the world. There is evidence of a dip in greenhouse gas emission. There is also evidence of human fortitude, empathy, and, above all, selfless toil by millions who work in health care and essential services. It’s their determination to win the war against the virus and to save lives that will be ...

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 00:23 IST

