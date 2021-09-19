Businesses should give useful inputs for FTA negotiations

Last week, the Commerce Ministry said that the negotiations for India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will commence from November this year. The governments in both the countries are eager to conclude an interim agreement quickly but the businesses are yet to warm up to the idea.

Under various trade agreements, India allows imports of certain goods at lower rates of duty mostly from countries in Asia, Africa and South America. The imports from the least developed countries and most developing from these regions have not gone up significantly. However, the imports from Japan, Korea, ...