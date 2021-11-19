Retreat on farm laws puts BJP's golden chance for economy in jeopardy

When the BJP came to power with a simple majority of just two or three seats in 2014 it inherited an economy in total shambles. Inflation was around 15 percent and foreign exchange reserves were rapidly dwindling. The banks were in crisis and overall economic growth was dipping. India was named as one of the Fragile Five, a dubious club of countries whose economies were going down the tube.

Today, touch wood, the opposite is true. Inflation is below 6 percent (but getting there quite quickly). Forex reserves are plentiful. The banks have been mostly rescued and growth--after the twin ...