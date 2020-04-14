Calibrating exit and stimulus is our best bet

Was a nationwide lockdown appropriate? How long should the lockdown continue? And how good is the stimulus provided by the authorities? These are the questions that have been debated in recent weeks. The decision to impose a three-week lockdown with effect from March 25 has been broadly welcomed.

Countries that chose to delay a lockdown —such as the US, the UK and Singapore — have ended up ruing the decision. India’s decision to stay well ahead of the curve stands out as a bold one. It is understood that a lockdown is not about eradication but containment of spread. ...