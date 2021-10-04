Call it economic recovery or not, most indicators are trending upwards

The RBI’s all-too-frequent monetary policy reviews attract a lot of attention. The next one is due on October 6. The bonderatti are agog.

Usually, however, the people who focus on them forget that central banking is as much a political activity as an economic one. That’s why the word ‘recovery’ in the economic context has taken on a political complexion lately, mostly because people treat it as a stock concept while it is, in fact, a flow. A recovery is an act in motion. While it is in progress, its existence cannot be denied just because it has not been ...