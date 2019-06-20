Can a broken songbird sing?

It is a scary time for the big four auditors in India. Their worry is not so much the business model of providing audit and a myriad of non-audit services; that, if regulators demand, they will reluctantly tweak just so.

It is the audit quality and the numbers they have recently printed, that shareholders, lenders and regulators are now questioning. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) banned PwC in 2018 from auditing listed companies for two years for its involvement in Satyam Computers Services Limited. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India barred SR Batliboi & Company LLP, ...