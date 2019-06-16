Can Hong Kong protect its 'freedom'?

"One country, two systems”, the brilliant formulation that allowed Britain to transfer Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China in 1997, allowed a lot of people to believe that the two systems would converge over time. That while the mainland would adopt free markets and democracy, Hong Kong would become better integrated with its motherland.

That Hong Kong would change the mainland. In China, economic freedom would lead to political freedom and it would follow Japan, South Korea and Taiwan towards democracy. Like many other comfortable stories that the West and ...