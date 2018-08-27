Can India escape a crony populism trap?

A striking feature of the current global wave of populism is that populist leaders often maintain close links with their business supporters. Donald Trump mobilises his base, rails against “elites” and delivers regulatory favours and jobs to his business pals.

Crony populism is a better name for this. This typifies Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungary under Viktor Orban… and India under Narendra Modi. Is India becoming entrenched in a crony populist trap? Are there forces that will pull it out? How to think about crony populism? Let’s start with ...