Can US-China decoupling work?

The US and China have thus achieved a “Phase One” trade agreement: Washington will lower some of the additional tariffs it had previously imposed on Chinese imports and has cancelled the new tariffs it was about to introduce.

Beijing, for its part, has agreed to increase its purchases of US agriculture and industrial products, liberalise access to the Chinese market in some sectors, and strengthen intellectual property protection. The Trump administration will have to wait for a new phase of negotiations to try to achieve its goal of bringing structural reforms in China’s ...