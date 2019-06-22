Cannes Ad Fest 2019: When the Lion roars

There’s something about being at Cannes that goes beyond just the Riviera and the rosé. Beyond the networking and the parties. It’s the celebration of great work. Of ideas that herald change and a brave new world order.

Cannes has often been touted as the biggest festival for advertising across the globe. Many awards are held across the year with the same content and the same entries, but a win here makes all the difference, changing the fortunes of an agency and the team that created it. And the brave are here. You see it in the hunger and in the passion of ...