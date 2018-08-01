Capacity building is imperative

The last edition of this column spoke about the Securities Appellate Tribunal being hamstrung in conducting final hearings due to two out of three posts remaining vacant. Tribunals often come in for comment and the concept is often critiqued, typically for how they are staffed, despite playing the role of courts.

More often, they come in for comment (like the last edition) for how they do not get staffed. However, public debate is woefully lacking in discussion about how the “courts” from which appeals lie in the tribunals are staffed, how they are not staffed, and ...