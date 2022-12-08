JUST IN
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
Business Standard

Defenders of preferential tax treatment argue that capital gains tax is a form of "double taxation" as corporate profits are taxed as ordinary income

Topics
Capital Gains Tax  | Capital markets | taxpayer

Sudhir Kapadia 

Sudhir Kapadia

In the pantheon of taxes, perhaps no other tax evokes as powerful a passion and emotion as the capital gains tax does. This is in no small measure due to the invariable link with global capital markets. At one end of the spectrum is the “purist” view, which holds that there should be no distinction between ordinary income and capital gains — and accordingly, capital gains should also be taxed at normal slab rates applicable to a taxpayer. This would ensure that the progressivity of taxation is maintained and that the upper crust of taxpayers is taxed at the maximum marginal tax rate. Interestingly, this topic has been a topic of debate in the US ever since preferential tax treatment for capital gains was introduced there a century ago. Defenders of preferential tax treatment argue that capital gains tax is a form of “double taxation” as corporate profits are taxed as ordinary income. The corporation pays a tax on its income and then the company’s owner, or equity holder, is taxed again when he or she sells stake.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 23:11 IST

