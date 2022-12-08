Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum

In the pantheon of taxes, perhaps no other tax evokes as powerful a passion and emotion as the tax does. This is in no small measure due to the invariable link with global . At one end of the spectrum is the “purist” view, which holds that there should be no distinction between ordinary income and — and accordingly, should also be taxed at normal slab rates applicable to a . This would ensure that the progressivity of taxation is maintained and that the upper crust of taxpayers is taxed at the maximum marginal tax rate. Interestingly, this topic has been a topic of debate in the US ever since preferential tax treatment for capital gains was introduced there a century ago. Defenders of preferential tax treatment argue that is a form of “double taxation” as corporate profits are taxed as ordinary income. The corporation pays a tax on its income and then the company’s owner, or equity holder, is taxed again when he or she sells stake.

