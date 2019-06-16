Case for raising auto exposure

Developed economies have counter-cyclical industries such as auctioneers, placement agencies and ship-breakers. These do better business during recessions. Unfortunately, India doesn’t have listed companies in such spaces. This is a pity.

Most of the data suggest that India is into the third quarter of a recession, and it could get worse before it gets better. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has slowed. The government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the IMF and World Bank have cut growth estimates, and all the high-speed indicators suggest a slowdown. Corporate data ...