Catching up in the cyberworld

Like health care and several other sectors, judiciary has also found itself unprepared to meet the challenges thrown up by the tiny coronavirus. While the government has been shaken out of the lethargy of decades in health care, the judiciary has no easy solution to its problems, which were soaring for decades.

This is not force majeure, but comeuppance of the mundane kind. Judiciary and the executive have let the situation deteriorate and the result is 30 million pending cases and more. Though the then chief justice had declared in the presence of the prime minister three years ago ...