CBIC clears air on sales promotion offers under GST

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a useful circular clarifying various doubts regarding sales promotion schemes under goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Another circular from its customs wing talks of introduction of next generation reform named ‘Turant Customs’ — a comprehensive package of various elements that would be implemented from time to time in the next few months. The Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has discontinued issue of physical copies of advance authorisations and EPCG (Export Promotion Capital Goods) ...