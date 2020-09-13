CBIC deserves credit for efficient assessment

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has advanced by two months the date for roll out of ‘faceless assessment’ (also referred to as anonymous assessment or virtual assessment) of imported goods, on a pan-Indian basis.

It will be implemented at all the Customs stations except the land Customs stations by the end of next month. The first phase of the ‘faceless assessment’ for imported goods was introduced in the first week of June this year at Bengaluru and Chennai Customs zones only for items (mostly machineries and their parts) covered ...