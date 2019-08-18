CCI's Green channel for M&A deals: Implementation will be a tough climb

On August 14, the Competition Law Review Committee, chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, submitted a report to Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The report suggested a slew of measures to spruce up the insolvency resolution process.

One of the key recommendations was the creation of a “Green Channel” for automatic approval of certain M&A deals, including those under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Curiously, the competition watchdog had, in fact, already come out with a ...