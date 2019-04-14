Challenging times for Vodafone Idea

The Vodafone Idea rights issue opened last Wednesday (April 10), and it will close on April 24. It’s worth analysing because it tells us something about the telecom industry. The record date for the rights issue was April 2. The Vodafone Idea share closed out that day at Rs 16.75.

The rights are priced at Rs 12.5/share, for a humungous Rs 25,000 crore. The entitlement ratio is for 87 shares for every 38 held. This means a huge equity dilution of 229 per cent. The promoters are committed to picking up about Rs 18,000 crore between them. They will pick up more if other shareholders ...