Chancellor's Foot syndrome

A respected high court chief justice resigns in protest over a humiliating transfer to a much smaller court. Advocates’ associations in two states go on strike over the transfer of others.

The sixth senior-most Supreme Court judge has written requesting the collegium to respect seniority in elevating high court judges to the apex court after the third senior-most high court judge in nationwide seniority is overlooked for elevation to the Supreme Court in favour of a judge who is 42nd in the rankings. The Supreme Court collegium has been no stranger to controversy over appointments to ...