Change begins at home

India's growing vulnerability to global conditions is well known. The rise in oil prices has increased the net oil import bill by 1 per cent of GDP over the last two years. And it's not just oil. The non-oil current account (C/A) deficit has also worsened.

Even before the investment cycle has picked up, imports have risen, led by coal, electronics and precious gems. The biggest factor of all is exports. Over the last four years, non-oil exports have fallen by 4 per cent of GDP. Add to this the dwindling affection of foreign investors towards emerging markets has resulted in a ...