Changing impact of military

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 72nd anniversary of our Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi generously lauded the contribution that India’s armed forces had been making not only for safeguarding its territorial sovereignty but also in aid of civil population. Actually, this recognition has come every year and from the same spot, by all his predecessors, two of whom were sitting in the audience.

But this is more than about the patriotism and valour of our men in uniform. It is about what military power meant when India got its freedom in 1947 and what it ...