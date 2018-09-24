Changing landscape

I write this column from Ladakh, one of my favourite destinations in India. I am back in this barren and spectacular spot — on my fourth trip — after a full decade. My first visit was in 2002 and then I made two more trips in rapid succession.

A visit planned in August 2010 was cancelled at the last minute due to a cloudburst that led to widespread damage in the region. Although part of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh manages its own affairs after it was declared autonomous some years ago. And autonomy, in my view, seems to have held it in good stead. In the capital Leh, one ...