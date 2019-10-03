Changing the way India shops... forever

India is witnessing the most compelling retail consumption story largely on the back of a young, tech-savvy population with sharp digital education, faster and cheaper internet access and growing purchasing power.

As large global and domestic retail as well as ecommerce players battle for a growing share of the consumer’s wallet, India’s offline physical infrastructure — the kirana stores and telecom points — are emerging as allies to help players capitalise on the next wave of retail growth. The traditional kirana channels had constraints in assortment, ...