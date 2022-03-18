Charaiveti: An academic's journey-16

When Robert Solow asked me in Cambridge if I’d like to join the faculty at MIT in the other Cambridge, I was taken aback, and asked for some time to think about it. Until then I never imagined living in the US, a country I had never visited before, and what I saw in Hollywood films was not always attractive.

I was planning to go back to India where my aging parents, younger siblings, and the majority of my friends were. There was also a mental block. Growing up in the leftist environment of Bengal, I had developed a visceral distaste for the American political regime in general, ...